Why ‘Telecom’ Is The Wrong Label

The Global Industry Classification Standard files all three under Communications Equipment, but none is a traditional telecom carrier or handset supplier.

Two are optical-component makers riding the same datacenter buildout that put Nvidia at the center of the AI trade. The third operates in a different lane entirely.

Lumentum makes optical and photonic components used inside hyperscaler datacenters, alongside commercial lasers for manufacturing and inspection. The thesis is straightforward: every Nvidia GPU cluster needs interconnects to talk to other clusters, and 800-gigabit and 1.6-terabit optical transceivers are the bottleneck.

Applied Optoelectronics sits on the same shelf. The company designs fiber-optic networking products for four end markets — datacenters, cable TV, telecom and fiber-to-the-home — but the rally is almost entirely about the first one.

Ondas is the odd one in this trio. The company runs two segments: Ondas Networks builds FullMAX software-defined radio systems for railroads, utilities and other mission-critical industrial users, and Ondas Autonomous Systems builds drone platforms deployed across the United States, Israel and India.

The driver here is not AI infrastructure — it is the post-Gulf War III bid for defense-adjacent autonomy and resilient industrial communications. Same sector tag, completely different macro story.

Wall Street Is Split — And Mostly Behind The Price

The analyst picture is unusual. For two of the three names, consensus price targets sit well below where the stocks actually trade, a sign Wall Street has not caught up to the rally.

The third tells the opposite story.

According to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings, Lumentum carries a Buy consensus rating with a Street-average price target of $648.50 and a Street-high of $1,270.00 set by Rothschild & Co on May 1, the highest target on the Street. JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating on April 9, with a target of $950, up from $565.

The most recent ratings from Rothschild, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan imply a small downside of roughly 1.4% to current levels.

Applied Optoelectronics shows the most stretched picture. Wall Street consensus sits at $66.80, compared with a Street high of $140.00 — well below the current $180.62 price.

Rosenblatt holds the high target after raising twice in two weeks, from $50 to $125 on Feb. 27 and again to $140 on March 9. B. Riley Securities upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral on Feb. 27 with a target of $54, then a level the stock blew through within days.

The implied downside from recent Street prints sits around 35%, a number that says more about how fast the rally moved than about analysts’ conviction.

Ondas runs in the other direction. The Street’s average target is $17.50, well above the current $9.66 — implied upside of roughly 81%. Northland Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating on March 26, with a $18 target, up from $16. Needham reiterated a Buy at $23 on March 25, the Street high.

The stock has pulled back from earlier 2026 highs, leaving consensus pointing higher even as the year-over-year return still tops 1,000%.

What Investors Should Watch Next

And the timing now matters. Lumentum reports fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings after the close on Tuesday.

Applied Optoelectronics reports first-quarter 2026 after the close on Thursday. Ondas reports on May 18.

A tape that has rewarded these three at more than 10 times Nvidia’s pace is about to get its first real check from operating data, in a macro environment where the Fed is on hold and oil sits at $100.

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