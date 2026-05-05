United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares edged higher on Tuesday after experiencing a sharp sell-off driven by competitive pressure from Amazon's new logistics offering.

Amazon Entry Weighs on Sentiment

The platform is already being used by major enterprises, including Procter & Gamble, 3M, Lands' End, and American Eagle Outfitters.

Broader Transport Weakness Adds Pressure

UPS is also facing a weaker backdrop in the transport sector. The Dow Jones Transportation Average fell 4.5% on Monday and is down nearly 21% from its late-April peak, entering bear-market territory.

This environment may limit sustained upside in logistics stocks.

Q1 Results Show Stability

Recently, UPS reported Q1 revenue of $21.2 billion and diluted EPS of $1.02, with adjusted EPS at $1.07, reflecting ongoing operational adjustments.

“The first quarter of 2026 marked a critical transition period for UPS in which we needed to flawlessly execute several major strategic actions, and we delivered. With that behind us, we expect to return to consolidated revenue and operating profit growth, and adjusted operating margin expansion in the second quarter of this year,” CEO Carol Tomé stated.

Outlook Remains Intact

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue target of approximately $89.7 billion and expects to return to revenue and operating profit growth in the coming quarters, supported by efficiency initiatives and its transformation strategy.

Critical Technical Levels for UPS Stock

The chart remains in repair mode after Monday's sharp drop, when the stock fell 9.71% to $97.13. Tuesday's premarket uptick appears to signal early stabilization rather than a confirmed reversal in trend.

At $96.70, UPS trades well below its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day simple moving averages. The stock sits just 0.6% below its 200-day average, a level where long-term buyers often step in.

Momentum is cautious, with MACD below its signal line and a negative histogram, indicating fading upside pressure. This suggests rallies may struggle unless buyers regain control and push the trend higher.

The MACD compares faster and slower trends; a reading below the signal line typically signals weaker momentum and limited follow-through.

Key Support: $94.50 — a nearby floor just below the current price, where buyers previously stepped in

Key Resistance: $103.00 — a round-number area that also lines up closely with the 50-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall

UPS Next Earnings Date And Wall Street Estimates

United Parcel Service is slated to provide its next financial update on July 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.64 (Up from $1.55)

: $1.64 (Up from $1.55) Revenue Estimate : $21.58 Billion (Up from $21.20 Billion)

: $21.58 Billion (Up from $21.20 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 15.6x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $117.36. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $123.00) (April 29)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $123.00) (April 29) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $127.00) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $127.00) (April 29) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Lowers Target to $111.00) (April 29)

UPS Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

UPS Stock Price Activity: United Parcel Service shares were up 0.40% at $96.70 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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