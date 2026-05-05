Microsoft, Google And xAI Collaborate With US Government On Early AI Model Risk Evaluations

The Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) under the Department of Commerce announced the agreement on Tuesday. The deal would allow the center to examine and research the AI models to determine their capabilities and potential security risks before their public deployment.

The body has already conducted over 40 evaluations, including on advanced models that are not yet publicly available. Developers often submit versions of their models with safety guardrails removed, enabling the center to thoroughly assess national security risks.

Chris Fall, the Director of CAISI, underscored the necessity of independent and rigorous measurement science in comprehending the impact of frontier AI on national security.

This agreement builds on the 2024 deals with OpenAI and Anthropic, which were established during the Biden administration when CAISI was known as the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.

Furthermore, Alphabet's president of global affairs, Kent Walker, confirmed Google's commitment to supporting defense agencies with AI. Walker assured that Google’s support for military uses of AI is in line with the approaches of other major AI labs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock