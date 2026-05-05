TSMC Stock Holds Firm As $56 Billion AI Expansion Defies Apple Supply Chain Rumors

The talks remain preliminary about Apple exploring backup suppliers, a headline that can nudge sentiment on Taiwan Semiconductor’s customer concentration, even if no orders have changed hands.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on last week’s earnings call that the company has “less flexibility in the supply chain than we normally would,” citing strong AI-driven demand and capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor is accelerating expansion, investing in next-generation technologies, and scaling capacity to strengthen its leadership and capture rising AI-driven demand.

Longtan Expansion Revived

Taiwan Semiconductor has resumed plans for an advanced wafer fab at the Longtan campus in Hsinchu Science Park after shelving the project in 2023.

Authorities are preparing a proposal for approval, as improving local sentiment reopens the path for development.

Betting Big On Next-Gen Technology

The company is exploring angstrom-class processes (~0.1nm) to support AI computing demand, with potential investment of NT$500 billion to NT$600 billion.

It has also begun 2-nanometer production and continues expanding 3-nanometer capacity across key end markets.

Aggressive Capex To Scale AI Supply

Taiwan Semiconductor plans capital spending of about $52 billion to $56 billion for 2026 while advancing multiple fab projects in Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan.

Technical Analysis

From a longer-term trend view, TSM is still extended to the upside: it’s trading about 5.6% above its 20-day SMA ($379.95) and about 31% above its 200-day SMA ($306.26), which keeps the primary trend pointed higher. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in June 2025), which typically supports “buy-the-dip” behavior until the price starts losing those mid-term averages.

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: it is above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, suggesting downside pressure is easing relative to the prior downswing. In plain English, when the MACD is above the signal line, it often means momentum is improving, even if the stock chops around near its highs.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — the 52-week high area, where rallies have recently topped out

: $414.50 — the 52-week high area, where rallies have recently topped out Key Support: $360.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits near the 50-day area ($360.89), making it a key” trend line in the sand.”

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $480.00) (April 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.34% at $402.98 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $414.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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