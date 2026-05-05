SoundHound AI Launches Self-Learning Agentic AI Platform OASYS

A leading voice and conversational AI company, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), announced the launch of the OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System) platform.

The innovative platform offers multilingual AI agents that build, learn, and proactively self-improve, allowing them to resolve complex customer queries, execute transactions across channels while protected by enterprise-grade guardrails.

"With OASYS, we are fundamentally shifting ‘static’ AI to a self-learning ecosystem where AI builds, manages, and actively improves itself. This enables businesses to accomplish in minutes what once took months of manual effort," said CEO and co-founder Keyvan Mohajer.

"From phones and web chats to in-vehicle infotainment and in-store kiosks – businesses can use this new platform to deliver human-quality resolutions as part of dynamic customer experiences that grow more effective every day," he added.

OASYS combines the technical strength of recent strategic acquisitions into a single agentic ecosystem. Its advantage is the autonomy over the product lifecycle – automatically creating, orchestrating, evaluating, and improving agents over time.

An AI 2.0 Shift

In many ways, SoundHound is undergoing the transition to AI 2.0, similar to the internet's move to Web 2.0, when content became dynamic. For businesses using the technology, there will be a direct positive impact on the bottom line, resulting in lower operational costs and more opportunities to drive revenue.

Using proprietary capabilities and simple user instructions, OASYS can build entire sets of functioning agents in minutes. The platform automatically ingests existing documentation and transcripts while assessing integrations – all within an enterprise-grade security and compliance guardrail framework.

The platform visualizes key transaction flows, providing developers with a clear, step-by-step view of the exact AI logic.

Once live, the platform autonomously engineers its own updates and presents them to human experts. After deployment, it can work in any setting, across phones, text, web chats, in-store kiosks, social media, TVs, and even in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Examples of OASYS AI Agents

SoundHound has outlined several applications where its next-generation agents might best serve the market.

These include:

SoundHound will release its next earnings report on May 7, after the market close. Analysts expect an EPS estimate of -$0.05 per share, a quarterly revenue estimate of $42.59 million, and an FY 2025 annual revenue of $168.92 million. The stock has beaten analyst estimates in 7 out of the past 8 quarters.

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