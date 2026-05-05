What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

The upbeat tone is also lining up with firmer premarket trade in major indices, with the Nasdaq up 0.58% and the S&P 500 up 0.40%.

Apple is holding preliminary talks about using Intel and Samsung as backup suppliers, though the discussions have not resulted in any orders.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on last week’s earnings call that the company has “less flexibility in the supply chain than we normally would,” citing AI-driven demand and capacity constraints.

Intel is also advancing its AI push through new investments and regulatory clearance while navigating governance scrutiny and renewed focus on its government ties.

AI Investment Clears Regulatory Hurdle

Separately, U.S. antitrust authorities completed their review of Intel’s investment in SambaNova, clearing a key overhang. Intel invested $35 million in February, increasing its stake to 8.2% from 6.8% last year, and plans to add another $15 million, potentially lifting ownership to about 9%. The companies are also collaborating on generative AI chips.

CEO-Linked Deals Face Governance Scrutiny

Intel’s backing of startups tied to CEO Lip-Bu Tan, including SambaNova, OPAQUE Systems, EPIC Microsystems, and 3D Glass Solutions, has drawn attention from governance experts.

While some flagged potential conflicts, others said current disclosures do not necessarily point to wrongdoing. Intel maintains that it follows strict governance standards and notes that such overlapping investments are common in the semiconductor industry.

Government Stake Gains Spotlight

Political commentary has refocused attention on the U.S. government’s investment in Intel. President Trump said the stake generated more than $30 billion in gains over the past 90 days after the government acquired 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, totaling about $8.9 billion.

Intel Technical Analysis

From a chart perspective, Intel is pressing right up near its 52-week high ($100.45), with the stock now up 372.52% over the past 12 months—so even small headlines can act as fuel when positioning is already bullish.

Price is also stretched above trend gauges, trading 35% above the 20-day SMA ($73.38) and 144.4% above the 200-day SMA ($40.52), which often raises the odds of sharp pullbacks even if the primary trend stays intact.

Momentum is the key risk to watch here: RSI is at 80.05, which signals the move is overbought (in plain terms, the stock has run “too far, too fast” versus its recent pace).

The trend backdrop remains constructive, though, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that formed in August 2025.

Key Resistance : $100.45 — the 52-week high is the immediate breakout level bulls need to clear

: $100.45 — the 52-week high is the immediate breakout level bulls need to clear Key Support: $73.38 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest widely watched trend support after the recent surge

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $72.12. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4) Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Target $100.00) (April 28)

Intel Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Intel Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 3.40% at $99.04 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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