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Shanghai,China-Oct.20th 2024:Tesla robotaxi Cybercab and Robovan on phone screen
May 5, 2026 7:21 AM 3 min read

Jim Chanos Drops Reality Check On Cathie Wood's ARK Robotaxi Prediction: 'Isn't That 100%…'

Short seller James Chanos has questioned investor Cathie Wood-led investment firm ARK Invest‘s prediction that Robotaxis could become a $34 trillion market by 2030.

A Bold Prediction

“Umm, isn't that 100% of US GDP in four years…?” Chanos asked in his post, questioning the logic behind the firm’s hyper-bullish Robotaxi prediction.

US GDP Figures

According to data by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2026 is over $32.28 trillion, with that number growing to nearly $40 trillion by 2030.

The U.S. GDP also recorded a 2.0% increase in the first quarter of 2026, according to data shared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

However, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred metric to calculate inflation, also rose 3.5% YoY in March 2026 and 3.2% YoY excluding Food and Energy during the same period

The Current Robotaxi Scenario In The US

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock

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