What's Going On With Apple Stock Tuesday?

Apple Explores Intel, Samsung As Backup Suppliers

The talks remain preliminary and have not resulted in any orders, but they signal Apple’s effort to diversify production, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Apple has historically relied on Taiwan Semiconductor for its most advanced chips, and concerns about using non-Taiwan Semiconductor technology may ultimately keep it with its existing partner.

Supply Constraints Push Strategic Shift

Apple’s leadership has acknowledged growing pressure on its chip supply, particularly for advanced nodes used in iPhones and Macs.

CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s quarterly earnings call last week, said the company currently has “less flexibility in the supply chain than we normally would,” highlighting constraints tied to strong AI-driven demand and capacity limitations.

Apple has already worked with Taiwan Semiconductor to expand U.S. production in Arizona.

Still, that output will cover only a small portion of its total needs, reinforcing the case for additional suppliers.

Analysts See Intel Role Emerging Over Time

Analysts expect Intel to gradually play a larger role in Apple’s supply chain over the coming years.

Jeff Pu of GF Securities has projected that Intel could begin producing Apple chips using its 14A process by 2028, potentially supplying components for non-Pro iPhone models while Taiwan Semiconductor remains the primary partner.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo of Tianfeng Securities has suggested Intel may manufacture lower-end M-series chips for select Macs and iPads as early as mid-2027 using its 18A process.

The broader shift underscores Apple’s effort to reduce single-supplier dependency while maintaining its core relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $309.78. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $296.00) (May 1)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $296.00) (May 1) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises Target to $335.00) (May 1) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (May 1)

Apple Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AAPL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Apple Price Action

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.19% at $276.30 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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