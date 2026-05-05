On Monday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) said its commitment to U.S. national security continues to outweigh all other business priorities.

Palantir Puts Defense First Amid Growing AI Demand

During Palantir's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, CEO Alex Karp told investors the company will always place U.S. defense needs ahead of commercial opportunities.

"We always prioritize the U.S. warfighter over everything else," Karp said, while answering a question by Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

He highlighted that when national security is at stake, Palantir reallocates company resources accordingly.

Karp framed this strategy as a foundational principle rather than a temporary business tactic, saying the company's defense-first model helps attract mission-driven employees while strengthening its long-term position with government clients.

Commercial Business Still Growing, But Capacity Is Limited

Despite its military-first approach, Karp said commercial demand remains robust, particularly in the U.S., where Palantir reported rapid expansion.

"Our biggest problem currently in the U.S. … is that we just cannot meet demand," Karp said.

The company indicated that both government and enterprise customers increasingly seek Palantir's AI-driven platforms, but its selective deployment strategy means it avoids projects that could dilute execution quality.

Karp Criticizes ‘Slop' In Broader AI Market

Karp also criticized competitors offering what he described as ineffective or overhyped AI solutions, arguing that Palantir's software delivers operational precision rather than superficial tools.

"If you want slop, you can go here," Karp said, contrasting Palantir's offerings with traditional software vendors.

Palantir Beats Q1 Estimates On 85% Revenue Growth

Palantir reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter, with revenue reaching $1.63 billion compared with analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 33 cents per share, ahead of expectations of 28 cents per share.

Overall revenue increased 85% year over year, driven by rapid expansion in the United States, where revenue climbed 104% to $1.28 billion.

Within the U.S. segment, commercial revenue surged 133% to $595 million, while government revenue rose 84% to $687 million, reflecting broad-based demand across both sectors.

Looking ahead, Palantir guided second-quarter revenue in the range of $1.797 billion to $1.801 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $1.679 billion.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.65 billion–$7.66 billion, up from its previous forecast of $7.18 billion–$7.20 billion and ahead of consensus expectations of $7.27 billion.

Price Action: On Monday, PLTR closed at $146.03, up 1.36%, but slipped in pre-market trading on Tuesday to $143.20, down 1.94%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, PLTR is in the 98th percentile for growth, showing a positive short-term price trend but weaker performance over the medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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