Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) cumulative sales in multiple European markets showed growth in April as the Elon Musk-led EV maker charts a path back from sales declines.

Tesla Posts Positive Sales Growth In Most Markets

The automaker posted sales growth in markets like France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, but it fell in countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal, according to a report by Reuters on Tuesday. Sales grew 112% in France, while the Netherlands recorded a 23% growth. While Scandinavian nations Sweden and Denmark recorded a 111% and 102% growth, respectively, the report said.

In contrast, sales were down 47% in Spain and 61% in Norway, the report said. Tesla also recorded declines of 5% and 33% in Italy and Portugal, respectively. The steep decline in Norway, which has been a Tesla stronghold in the past, could be attributed to a change in its EV incentive rules, the report said.

Tesla’s sales jump in other markets could also illustrate a renewed interest in battery electric vehicles as gas prices surge amid tensions in the Middle East, the report said.

BYD Declines In China, Grows Overseas

However, the company’s exports rose 70% in April, as the automaker sent 135,098 units overseas, the report said, citing a Hong Kong stock exchange filing. BYD’s European registrations rose 155% in the first quarter of 2026, the report said.

TSLA Vs BYD Stock Head-To-Head

Over the past month, Tesla’s stock has grown 11.25%. It currently trades at $391.89 on the NASDAQ. On the other hand, BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares have declined by over 5.71% to HK$100.70 ($12.85). It’s also worth noting that both automakers remain among the most valuable companies in their sectors.

Tesla’s current market cap of over $1.4 trillion makes it the most valuable automaker in the world. In contrast, BYD, with its current valuation of $137.47 billion, is the third-most valuable automaker in the world.

Used EV Sales Surge

As the war in Iran escalates, sales of used EVs surged in the U.S., with 44% of the sales comprising models priced below $25,000. Tesla vehicles have also been performing well on the used market and seem to be holding on to their values.

The vehicles are also depreciating less when compared to their legacy automaker EV counterparts. The automaker’s vehicles also emerged among the fastest-selling EVs in the U.S. used market.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA was down 0.16% at $391.89 during overnight trading.

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