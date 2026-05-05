On Monday, during testimony, Greg Brockman disclosed that his OpenAI equity stake is worth nearly $30 billion, while also revealing additional financial ties to Sam Altman through stakes in Altman-backed ventures and a share in Altman's family office.

Greg Brockman's OpenAI Stake And Altman Ties Surface In Court

Court records showed Altman granted Brockman an interest in his personal investment fund in 2017, an arrangement that Musk's legal team argues may have compromised Brockman's independence, Reuters reported.

"One thing worth mentioning now is that he compensated Greg on the side," Musk associate Jared Birchall wrote in an email presented during trial.

When questioned about whether this created loyalty to Altman, Brockman responded, "I don't know I would say it quite like that."

Elon Musk's OpenAI Lawsuit Challenges For-Profit Transformation

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI before leaving in 2018, alleges the organization solicited his support and donations under the promise of nonprofit AI development focused on safety, only to later restructure into a for-profit powerhouse.

The lawsuit seeks to remove Altman and Brockman from leadership, restore OpenAI's nonprofit status and secure $150 billion in damages.

Startup Investments Raise Additional Conflict Questions

Brockman also acknowledged holdings in AI chipmaker Cerebras and fusion startup Helion Energy, both tied to Altman's broader investment network.

OpenAI has countered that Musk's legal challenge is driven less by principle and more by rivalry, particularly as his own AI company, xAI, competes in the same rapidly expanding generative AI market.

Previously, during cross-examination, Musk said he knew OpenAI had begun early talks about restructuring in 2017 but acknowledged he did not closely examine the legal specifics at the time.

He also contended that OpenAI's for-profit division now holds control over most of the organization's overall value.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that OpenAI has fallen short of its projected revenue and user growth goals, fueling concerns about whether it can sustain its massive data center expenses.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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