Apple Seeks Emergency Stay In Epic Games Case

On Monday, Apple filed an emergency request seeking a stay of a lower court decision that found the iPhone maker in contempt for failing to comply with a prior injunction in its dispute with Epic Games, reported The Hill.

"A stay is now needed before Apple is forced to litigate its commission rate under an erroneous and prejudicial contempt label—in proceedings that could reshape the global app market—before this Court can consider whether to grant review," the company said in its filing.

Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticized Apple following its Supreme Court filing in the ongoing App Store legal battle, warning it could influence global regulation of app commissions.

In posts on X, Sweeney said Apple's filing "threw a grenade into world app market," arguing it effectively acknowledges that regulators worldwide are monitoring the case to determine acceptable commission rates outside the United States.

He also accused Apple of prolonged "stall tactics" in U.S. courts over five years, which he said contributed to a contempt ruling and allegations of misleading conduct during proceedings.

Sweeney further claimed the dispute extends beyond the U.S. legal system, calling it a broader challenge to regulators in regions including the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, India and other countries.

He urged global regulators and enforcement agencies to take stronger action against Apple, saying they should "get off the sidelines."

Apple Appeals To The Supreme Court In Epic Case

In April, Apple asked the Supreme Court to review limits on charging commissions for purchases made through third-party payment systems in its ongoing dispute with Epic Games.

The move followed a temporary stay from the Ninth Circuit, which Epic opposed, saying it delayed relief for consumers and allowed Apple to continue earning high app store profits.

The case began in 2020 when Epic challenged Apple's in-app payment system with an alternative payment option in Fortnite.

A 2021 ruling mostly favored Apple but required it to allow external payment links.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found Apple in contempt for allegedly bypassing a court order.

She accused the company of misleading testimony and unfair commission practices tied to web-based purchases, and ordered changes along with financial penalties.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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