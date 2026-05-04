Amazon's AI Investment Strategy Raises Stakes

Amazon plans to spend roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures this year, with much of that funding directed toward AI infrastructure, including data centers, chips and cloud expansion.

The announcement initially rattled investors after its February earnings report, triggering a sell-off over concerns about near-term profitability and weakening free cash flow.

Critics have questioned whether such heavy spending can generate sufficient returns, particularly as analysts project possible negative free cash flow in 2026.

AMZN shares have surged 29.69% over the past month and are up 9.12% over the last six months, climbing to $272.05, according to Benzinga Pro.

Jassy Compares AI Push To AWS Success Story

While speaking on CNBC's "Mad Money," Jassy argued that Amazon has successfully navigated this kind of large-scale investment cycle before through Amazon Web Services.

He said AI represents the "biggest technology transformation" of modern times. He noted that Amazon's current AI business has already reached a run rate exceeding $15 billion in just three years — dramatically faster than AWS's early growth trajectory.

Jassy highlighted that Amazon must invest heavily "in advance" before monetization fully materializes, pointing to the long-term lifespan of infrastructure assets and their future earnings power.

Why Amazon Believes Big Spending Will Pay Off

According to Jassy, once revenue growth catches up to capital spending, Amazon could see stronger operating margins, improved free cash flow and higher returns on invested capital.

His broader message to shareholders is clear: major technological shifts require companies to "bet big" early, even if short-term financial metrics appear pressured.

Amazon Q1 Earnings Beat, Q2 Outlook Strong

In April, Amazon posted first-quarter revenue of $181.52 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $177.30 billion, while quarterly earnings came in at $2.78 per share, well above estimates of $1.66.

Revenue rose 17% from a year earlier, and Amazon projected second-quarter sales of $194 billion to $199 billion, ahead of Wall Street forecasts of $188.87 billion.

The operating income is expected to be between $20 billion and $24 billion, versus $19.2 billion in the same period last year.

Price Action: AMZN rose 1.35% Monday to close at $272.05. The shares slipped 0.026% in after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Edge, AMZN scores in the 96th percentile for Growth, highlighting a strong trend across short, medium and long-term performance indicators.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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