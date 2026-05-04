Anthony Scaramucci once shared a straightforward, step-by-step approach for people starting with no money, highlighting basic discipline, employment and consistent saving as the foundation for building wealth.

Start With Work And Personal Discipline

In a January 2026 YouTube Q&A, the SkyBridge Capital founder said the first step for anyone without money is simple: get a job.

He stressed the importance of presenting oneself well, noting that personal hygiene and appropriate clothing can play a key role in becoming employable.

"You’ve got to get a job," Scaramucci said, adding that people should "clean" themselves up and focus on being ready for work opportunities, even entry-level ones.

Save First, Build Slowly

Once income begins, Scaramucci advised setting aside at least 10% of earnings. He said consistent saving is what eventually builds a financial cushion or "nest egg" over time.

"If you do that, you'll accumulate a nest egg," he said, noting the importance of discipline over time rather than quick gains.

Learn From Simple Financial Principles

He also pointed to the classic personal finance book "The Richest Man in Babylon," calling it a foundational guide he himself read early in life.

The book promotes paying yourself first and building wealth gradually through consistent habits.

Scaramucci said he started with very little money and adopted similar practices at age 18, underscoring that financial progress often begins with small, repeated actions rather than large sums or luck.

Anthony Scaramucci Net Worth, Early Life And White House Role

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scaramucci has an estimated net worth of $150 million.

Often referred to as "The Mooch," he is widely known for his brief tenure as White House Director of Communications under President Donald Trump in July 2017, a role he held for just 11 days.

Scaramucci was born on Jan. 6, 1964, in Long Island, New York and grew up in a middle-class household in Port Washington. His father worked in construction.

He started his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he worked from 1989 to 1996. During his first year at the firm, he was fired for poor performance, but was rehired just two months later.

In 2005, Scaramucci went on to found SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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