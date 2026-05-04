Nvidia, Apple, Tesla Are Shut Out Of S&P 500's New Ruling Class

That shortcut isn't working right now. The S&P 500 is still rallying. But the names driving the biggest gains look very different.

A Quiet Break From The Magnificent 7

But zoom in, and the picture changes.

The Rally Isn't Dead—The Leadership Is

As analyst Meera Pandit put it, sector strength is "conflicting with stock performance." Value stocks slightly outnumber growth names among the top 50 S&P 500 performers year-to-date. And at the time of the note, not a single Magnificent 7 stock was in that group—or even the top 100.

There's been a small update since: Alphabet has climbed into the top 100 following strong earnings, with revenue up 22% to $109.9 billion and cloud growth accelerating. But the broader signal hasn't changed.

Most of the market's biggest winners still aren't the biggest names.

Meet The Market's ‘New Ruling Class'

Look at the leaderboard, and a pattern emerges. The current top 10 shows the shift clearly.

The S&P 500's year-to-date leaders are:

The top performers this year included companies like Seagate Technology, Vertiv Holdings and ON Semiconductor—firms tied to storage, power, cooling, networking and industrial infrastructure.

These aren't the flashy AI platforms. They're the plumbing.

And that's the point.

The current rally is still tied to AI—but it's rewarding the physical bottlenecks behind it. Memory, storage, energy, and data-center infrastructure are where the strongest gains are showing up.

What The Market Is Really Saying

This isn't a rejection of Nvidia or Apple.

It's a repricing of where value is being created right now.

The mega-cap leaders still dominate attention. But the S&P 500's top performers suggest the market is shifting focus—from the companies building AI models to the ones supplying the systems that make them run.

J.P. Morgan's takeaway is straightforward: index-level strength can hide a leadership change underneath.

And right now, that shift is already underway.

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