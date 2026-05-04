Oracle Secures Classified AI Deal With US Defense Department

The company has secured a deal with the Department of Defense to deploy its advanced AI capabilities on classified networks, enhancing decision-making and operational effectiveness.

This partnership highlights Oracle's commitment to delivering high-performance, secure AI infrastructure and integrating generative and agentic AI into its software stack. Company executives emphasized that the deal aligns with efforts to maintain U.S. leadership in AI and national security.

Analysts See Massive AI Spending Tailwind

Analysts and policymakers are highlighting the scale of AI-driven investment benefiting Oracle.

Morgan Stanley expects major hyperscalers, including Oracle, to spend about $805 billion in 2026, rising to roughly $1.1 trillion in 2027.

Former White House advisor David Sacks said AI capital spending could contribute around 2.5% to GDP growth this year and more than 3% next year, calling AI a major economic driver.

This surge in infrastructure spending is seen as a key long-term growth catalyst for Oracle.

Wall Street Bullish Despite OpenAI, Debt Concerns

Despite recent stock pressure tied to concerns around OpenAI and broader AI spending risks, several investors remain optimistic.

Michael Monaghan of Founder ETFs told Bloomberg last Friday that the market is overreacting to OpenAI-related noise and underestimating Oracle's role in AI infrastructure.

Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments dismissed concerns about Oracle's debt to Bloomberg, noting the company's historical ability to manage leverage.

JoAnne Feeney of Advisors Capital Management told Bloomberg that strong demand for AI infrastructure means Oracle can find alternative customers if needed.

Technical Analysis

Oracle is trading in the lower half of its 52-week range ($134.57 to $345.72), consistent with a stock still rebuilding after a major pullback. It's trading 8.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.1% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans constructive for the short-to-intermediate trend even if the longer-term picture is still healing.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is currently below its signal line, with a negative histogram, suggesting upside momentum is cooling rather than accelerating. In everyday terms, a MACD below its signal line suggests recent gains are losing momentum, even if the price is holding up.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 19.73%, indicating the longer-term tape remains positive despite the big swing between the September 2025 peak and the April low. The death cross that formed in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains a longer-term overhang, so rallies can still face skepticism until the longer trend improves.

Key Resistance : $189.00 — an area where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $189.00 — an area where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $170.50 — a level where buyers have recently shown up to defend pullbacks.

Sector Performance

Oracle is outperforming its Technology sector today by about 0.88 percentage points, rising faster than XLK's 0.59% gain. With Technology ranking 1 out of 11 sectors (best performer), the stock's move is happening in the right neighborhood and with extra lift versus peers.

Zooming out, the Technology sector is up 19.05% over the past 30 days and up 14.60% over the past 90 days, which helps explain why buyers keep returning to the group on mixed index days. Oracle's stronger-than-sector session suggests traders are treating it as a higher-conviction name within a sector that's already in favor.

Price Action

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were trading higher by 3.64% at $176.86 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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