What's Going On With Micron Technology Stock Monday?

AI Boom And Nvidia Drive Memory Demand

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra recently highlighted during a CNBC interview that the expansion of AI inference is increasing demand for tokens that require faster, higher-capacity memory.

As AI workloads scale, memory has become a critical enabler, with demand for Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and Not-AND (NAND) accelerating faster than overall industry supply.

Supply Constraints Boost Pricing Power

Micron has stressed that the key issue is not weak demand but extremely tight supply that cannot be scaled quickly.

Analysts expect these constraints to persist through 2027 and potentially into 2028 due to long fab build cycles, Futunn News reported on Monday.

This imbalance is strengthening pricing power for memory manufacturers, even as it creates risks if production ramps fall short of expectations.

AI-driven demand is expected to exceed 50% of the memory market this year, further tightening conditions.

Expansion, Product Push And Long-Term Deals

To address demand, Micron is advancing next-generation products, including HBM4, and is planning HBM4E production while expanding across DRAM, LPDDR, and DDR5 solutions tailored for AI systems.

The company is also increasing capital spending to expand global manufacturing capacity, though meaningful new supply is unlikely before late 2027.

At the same time, Micron is locking in demand through multi-year customer agreements, signaling a shift toward more stable, long-term growth tied to the AI ecosystem, Futunn News reported on Monday.

Technical Analysis

Micron is trading at the top end of its 52-week range, surpassing the prior 52-week high of $545.91, consistent with a strong uptrend still in control.

The stock is trading 20.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 44.8% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short-term momentum and a firmly positive intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 71.66, signaling overbought conditions and often indicating that buyers have been aggressive. RSI at 71.66 suggests strong upside pressure lately, but pullbacks can come sooner if momentum cools.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 574.22%, highlighting the power of the longer-term trend for holders. The golden cross in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) aligns with the longer-run uptrend remaining intact.

Key Resistance : $554.00 — a breakout area where sellers may try to slow follow-through.

: $554.00 — a breakout area where sellers may try to slow follow-through. Key Support: $462.00 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers often show up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $18.97 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.51 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.51 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $553.40. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28)

: Buy (Raises Target to $660.00) (April 28) DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $1000.00) (April 28)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $1000.00) (April 28) Melius Research: Initiated with Buy (Target $700.00) (April 27)

Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 2.23% at $554.32 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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