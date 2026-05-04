AI's Most Overlooked Layer

"The market opportunity is significant, well over one hundred billion dollars across biometrics, digital identity, video analytics, and related segments," Swann told Benzinga in an exclusive interview over email.

That's not just another AI category. It's the layer that determines whether AI systems can function reliably in the real world.

Who You Are Matters More Than What AI Knows

The logic is simple—but increasingly critical. "Cybersecurity protects systems, but biometric identity determines who is accessing them," Swann said.

As physical and digital environments converge, identity becomes the gatekeeper. If a system can't confidently verify who someone is, everything built on top of it starts to break down.

That's driving a shift away from isolated tools toward integrated identity platforms that can operate across environments with consistency and trust.

From Accuracy To Trust

This is where the narrative changes.

For years, AI competition has centered on accuracy—better models, better predictions, better outputs. But in security and identity, that's no longer enough.

Organizations are now prioritizing systems that offer transparency, control, and reliability at scale. That's fueling demand across defense, law enforcement, and commercial sectors simultaneously—not in silos.

A Market Hiding In Plain Sight

While generative AI captures headlines, identity infrastructure is quietly becoming foundational.

Swann's view is that this isn't a niche—it's a core layer of modern systems, with long-term implications for how organizations secure access and make decisions.

In that sense, the next major AI market may not be the one generating content.

It may be the one deciding who gets access to it.

Image created using AI via ChatGPT