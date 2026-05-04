Antitrust Review Clears SambaNova Investment

U.S. antitrust authorities have completed their review of Intel's investment in AI chip startup SambaNova, removing a key regulatory overhang, Reuters reported on Friday.

Intel invested $35 million in February, raising its stake to 8.2% from 6.8% a year earlier, and plans to invest an additional $15 million, potentially increasing its ownership to around 9%.

The two companies have also established a strategic collaboration, with SambaNova focusing on chips for generative AI.

CEO-Linked Deals Draw Scrutiny

Intel's investments in startups tied to CEO Lip-Bu Tan, including SambaNova and others such as OPAQUE Systems, EPIC Microsystems, and 3D Glass Solutions, have attracted attention from corporate governance experts.

Some have flagged potential conflicts of interest, though others note that current disclosures do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Intel has said it follows strict governance practices and emphasized that overlapping investments are common in the semiconductor sector.

Intel Government Stake Back In Focus

Fresh political commentary also brought renewed attention to the U.S. government's investment in Intel.

President Trump recently said the government generated more than $30 billion in gains over the past 90 days from its stake, which was acquired in August when it bought 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each, totaling about $8.9 billion.

Technical Analysis

Intel is pressing the top end of its 52-week range, sitting just below the $100.45 high, which often brings more two-way trading as buyers and sellers fight over "new high" territory. The stock is trading 38.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 98.9% above its 100-day SMA, a stretch that points to a powerful uptrend but also a more extended short-term posture.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 87.72, which is deep into overbought territory and lines up with the idea that upside momentum has been running hot. RSI at 87.72 means the stock has been rising so quickly that pullbacks can show up even without a trend break.

Key Resistance : $100.50 — near the 52-week high area where breakouts can stall.

: $100.50 — near the 52-week high area where breakouts can stall. Key Support: $71.00 — around the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently had an anchor.

Over the longer run, the stock's 12-month gain of 391.47% highlights how aggressively sentiment has shifted toward the upside. That kind of run can keep trend-followers engaged, but it also raises the bar for sustaining momentum near prior highs.

Intel Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $14.39 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

: $14.39 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $72.12. Recent analyst moves include:

Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Target $100.00) (April 28)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $100.00) (April 28) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 27)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Intel Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 0.56% at $99.06 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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