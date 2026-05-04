What's Going On With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Monday?

Longtan Expansion Back On The Table

Taiwan Semiconductor is once again pursuing plans for an advanced wafer fabrication plant at the Longtan campus in Hsinchu Science Park, with authorities preparing to submit a proposal for approval.

The company had previously shelved the project in 2023 due to local opposition, but renewed engagement and shifting sentiment among residents have reopened the path for development, Focus Taiwan reported on Monday.

Investing In Next-Generation "Angstrom" Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is exploring the development of angstrom-class processes, roughly around 0.1 nanometers, to meet growing demand for AI computing.

The project could involve an investment of about 500 billion to 600 billion New Taiwan dollars, reinforcing the company's push to anchor cutting-edge semiconductor innovation in Taiwan.

Aggressive Capex And Capacity Expansion Strategy

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to reinvest heavily into growth, setting capital spending at $52 billion to $56 billion for 2026 while advancing multiple fab construction and expansion projects across Taiwan.

The company is also working with authorities to secure suitable locations for future capacity, underscoring its strategy to scale production and maintain its edge in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

TSM is holding near the top of its 52-week range after setting a 52-week high in April, which is consistent with a market that's still paying up for leadership. The stock is trading 6.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.7% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward a strong short-term and intermediate uptrend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, indicating bullish momentum pressure remains in place. When the MACD stays above the signal line, it typically indicates that buyers are driving the trend more than sellers.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 125.44%, indicating the longer-term trend has been decisively higher. With price also well above the 200-day SMA (31.9% above), pullbacks have so far looked more like pauses than breakdowns.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — the prior 52-week high area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $414.50 — the prior 52-week high area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $360.50 — a key floor traders may watch for dip-buying demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.66 (Up from $2.47 YoY)

: $3.66 (Up from $2.47 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $39.76 Billion (Up from $30.07 Billion YoY)

: $39.76 Billion (Up from $30.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 34.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $480.00) (April 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.25% at $402.65 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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