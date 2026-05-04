Why Is Datavault AI Stock Plunging Today?

Stock Sale

The company will sell 109,090,910 shares, with the deal expected to close around May 5, 2026.

Global investment managers are leading the offering with participation from existing shareholders, and Titan Partners is placing it.

The company said that the proceeds will support the deployment of Datavault AI's quantum-ready GPU edge network, plus working capital and general corporate purposes.

Gold Deal Structure

Datavault AI entered into a strategic agreement with King Mining Capital, including a planned 5% equity stake and a warrant for an additional 5%.

The deal also includes the acquisition of 20,000 ounces of gold bullion, payable in stock at a 30% discount, with delivery within 24 months.

The company estimates the bullion transaction could generate roughly $40 million in potential profit based on internal analysis.

The agreement also includes a planned $150 million-plus GoldVault tokenization program, issuing digital tokens backed by gold assets with a production-linked royalty stream.

Portfolio Expansion

Datavault AI said the deal expands its real-world asset tokenization portfolio, following recent initiatives including its Coppercoin program and a strategic minerals project.

CEO Nathaniel T. Bradley said, "This financing marks an important step in the deployment of our quantum-ready GPU edge network," and called the King Mining Capital deal "the most fully integrated RWA structure Datavault AI has executed to date."

Short Interest Rises

Short interest in Datavault AI rose from 79.22 million to 81.18 million shares, representing 17.91% of the float.

At an average daily volume of 30.06 million shares, it would take about 2.7 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

DVLT Technical Analysis: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

Datavault AI is currently trading 14.35% below its 12-month high, indicating a bearish trend over the past year. The stock is also trading 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.4% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting short-term weakness in momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 53.26, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to further consolidation or a potential reversal in either direction.

Key Resistance : $1.00 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for price movements.

: $1.00 — This level has previously acted as a ceiling for price movements. Key Support: 50 cents — A significant level where buying interest may emerge.

Datavault AI Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Target

The countdown is on: Datavault AI is set to report earnings on May 15, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (up from loss of 18 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (up from loss of 18 cents) Revenue Estimate: $20.00 million (up from 63 cents million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $3.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Maxim Group: Buy (Lowers Target to $3.00) (March 30)

DVLT Price Action: Datavault AI shares were down 17.98% at $0.61 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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