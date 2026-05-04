NYU professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway says parents should focus less on technical credentials and more on human skills if they want to prepare children for an AI-driven job market.

Galloway Pushes Storytelling Over Coding Skills

Speaking on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast with host Steven Bartlett in an episode released Monday, Galloway argued that traditional bets on technical skills like coding or foreign languages are losing their edge.

"How's that worked out?" he said of past emphasis on Mandarin, adding, "‘Thank god my kid knows Mandarin,' said nobody right now."

Instead, Galloway said storytelling is the most durable advantage in the modern economy.

"That's your ability to look at data, create a narrative arc and then communicate that story in a compelling way via all the different mediums," he said.

He pointed to leaders like Jeff Bezos and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang as examples of strong communicators.

He also emphasized the importance of relationships in an AI-saturated marketplace, noting that decision-making often comes down to trust.

"Who do I have the best relationship with and who do I want to work with?" he said, describing how competing firms often offer similar products.

Galloway added that resilience, especially the ability to handle rejection, is becoming a fading skill among young people.

He said learning to hear and persist through "no" is essential for long-term success.

AI Leaders Offer Mixed Outlook On Jobs And Automation

Earlier, Huang said AI is transforming industries, creating new jobs while also eliminating some roles, with engineers playing a key role in guiding its development and ensuring it benefits society.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban compared AI to the personal computer revolution, saying workers who adapt quickly will gain an advantage as companies likely reduce jobs but new opportunities emerge.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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