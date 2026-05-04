Nearly 10 years after dire predictions that artificial intelligence (AI) would wipe out radiology, the field is facing a shortage, rising demand and record-high pay.

Radiologist Shortage Drives Salaries Higher

In 2016, Geoffrey Hinton, the “Godfather of AI," said it was "completely obvious" machines would outperform radiologists within 5 to 10 years, as reported by Fortune on Sunday.

He even compared the profession to "the coyote that's already over the edge of the cliff."

A decade later, the opposite has unfolded. The number of practicing radiologists in the U.S. has grown modestly, but demand has surged far faster.

There were more than 4,000 open radiologist roles as of early 2025, with positions taking months to fill. Average annual salaries have climbed to about $571,000, according to industry data.

"We actually have a huge shortage of radiologists. So the exact opposite of this prediction has happened," said Christoph Herpfer, a University of Virginia economist who studies physician labor markets.

Experts say earlier forecasts misunderstood the scope of the job.

While AI has improved at reading medical images, radiologists do far more, including consulting with physicians, guiding treatment decisions and performing procedures.

AI Reshapes Jobs, Not Replaces Them, Say Tech Leaders

He said engineers remained essential to ensuring AI systems were safe, useful, and beneficial, arguing the technology was expanding opportunity rather than eliminating work.

The company said the system was designed to improve efficiency while still keeping candidates informed when AI was involved.

He pointed to tasks like verifying data, adding context, and integrating results into real workflows as critical steps that AI alone could not handle.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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