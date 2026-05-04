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Sunnyvale, CA, USA - Nov 22, 2023: A Ford signpost is seen outside a Ford dealership store in Sunnyvale, California. Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automobile manufacturer.
May 4, 2026 4:25 AM 2 min read

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Industry Must Make EVs 'More Affordable' As New-Car Costs Strain Buyers

Farley Says Ford Must Lower Prices

In a CBS News interview on Friday, Farley was asked whether Americans can afford new cars today. "Some Americans can," he said. "But we need to do a great job as a brand and as an industry to make our vehicles more affordable. I think you’re certainly going to see that at Ford over the next couple of years."

Farley said Ford wants to offer more new models at about $40,000 or less. "Most of our new models are going to be more affordable versions," he said, adding that Ford will offer more choices, "around $40,000, less than $40,000." He said the challenge is building them in America while sourcing affordable parts globally.

Ford Plans Cheaper Electric Vehicle Lineup

High Prices And EV Losses Remain Pressure

Kelley Blue Book data showed the average new-car price is near $50,000, about 30% higher than in 2019, while drivers are also facing sharply higher fuel costs.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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