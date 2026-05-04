Data Center Boom Meets Energy Limits As Denmark Halts New Projects Amid AI-Driven Power Crisis

Denmark's temporary halt on new grid connections for data centers underscores how soaring AI and cloud infrastructure demand is forcing even renewable-rich nations to reconsider energy priorities.

Denmark's Grid Strain Forces Data Center Pause

Denmark has paused new grid connection agreements after requests surged far beyond available capacity, CNBC reported on Monday.

State-owned grid operator Energinet said roughly 60 gigawatts of projects are awaiting access — dramatically above the country's peak electricity demand of about 7 gigawatts.

Data centers account for nearly a quarter of pending requests, intensifying concerns over whether critical infrastructure, local industries and public services could face tougher competition for electricity.

Nordic Region Risks Losing AI Investment Edge

Experts say Denmark's pause could become a model for Europe as governments weigh economic benefits against growing concerns over grid stability and energy security.

Rising Backlash Against Data Centers Over Energy Consumption

Data centers worldwide are facing mounting resistance over their heavy energy consumption.

In the U.S., Maine nearly imposed a ban on new data center construction, while political backlash in Pennsylvania could impact incumbent leaders ahead of upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, states such as Virginia and Oklahoma are also weighing potential moratoriums.

In February, during his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump introduced a "Rate Payer Protection" initiative that would require major technology companies to produce their own power.

Trump argued that the country's aging electrical grid is ill-equipped to handle rapidly growing demand.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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