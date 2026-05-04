Used EV Sales Surge In US As Iran War Drives Oil Spike— Americans Snap Up Sub-$25,000 Models

Demand for used EVs surged in the U.S. as gas prices continue to rise amid the U.S.-Israel and Iran war, with sales seeing double-digit increases on the used market.

A Surge In Demand

Used EV sales jumped nearly 28% in March this year, CNBC reported, citing data from Cox Automotive on Sunday. One of the reasons outlined is the end of leases for EVs, which has led to an influx on dealership lots, according to analyst Joseph Yoon from market research firm Edmunds, cited in the report.

However, according to Stephanie Valdez Streaty, who is the director of industry insights at Cox Automotive, over 44% of used EV sales in March comprised models priced below $25,000, the report said. The report also mentioned that used EV prices were down 6.1% YoY to $34,653 in March, over $1,102 higher than the average gasoline car price of $33,641.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. surged to $4.446 on Sunday, according to data by the American Automobile Association (AAA).

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