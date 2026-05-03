Jim Cramer on Sunday argued that the latest wave of Big Tech earnings proves aggressive artificial intelligence (AI) and data center spending is fueling competitive advantage rather than creating a dangerous market bubble.

Cramer Rejects AI Bubble Narrative After Big Tech Earnings

In a detailed analysis published on CNBC, Cramer pushed back against mounting concerns that hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure is overheated, saying the latest quarterly results show the opposite.

"I am growing tired of the endless bubble talk about all of the data center spending," Cramer wrote. "This was the quarter where we realized that if you didn't spend, you were already behind the 8-ball."

Over the past five days, Alphabet Class A shares surged 11.32% to $385.69, while Class C shares increased by 11.43% to $383.22.

Apple climbed to $280.25, gaining 5.43% in the past five days. Meanwhile, Amazon rose 1.69% to $268.42 during the same period.

Alphabet, Amazon And Apple Lead AI Investment Winners

According to Cramer, Alphabet's rapid cloud growth and Gemini AI expansion, combined with Amazon Web Services' accelerating revenue, justify the enormous capital expenditures.

He also described Apple as uniquely positioned despite spending less on data centers, citing its massive installed base and strategic leverage through partnerships.

"Apple's got nothing but upside," Cramer said.

Microsoft And Meta Under Greater Scrutiny

"So far the ‘Trust in Mark Zuckerberg' view is not paying off," Cramer wrote.

Meta fell 9.44% over the past five days to $608.74 while Microsoft declined 1.74% to $414.20 during the same time.

Nvidia And AI Infrastructure Remain Central

Cramer also reinforced Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) critical role in powering the AI boom, echoing CEO Jensen Huang's view that expanding compute capacity directly drives revenue.

Cramer argued that such massive AI and data center investments are both essential and justified, particularly as companies like OpenAI and Anthropic could potentially reach trillion-dollar valuations.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Nvidia ranks in the 97th percentile for Quality, while maintaining a strong upward trend across its short, medium and long-term price performance metrics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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