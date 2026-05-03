Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs once framed humanity's edge over apes and other high primates in simple terms: people build tools, then use those tools to outrun their own limits.

Jobs Saw Bicycles As Proof Of Human Advantage

In interviews from the early 1980s, Jobs described reading a Scientific American study that measured how efficiently different species moved. The condor, he said, used the least energy to travel a kilometer, while humans made "a rather unimpressive showing," ranking about a third of the way down the list.

The twist came when the study added a person on a bicycle. Jobs said the rider "blew the condor away," moving far beyond nature's original ranking. To Jobs, that was the point of technology. Humans were not merely tool users. They created instruments that could "dramatically amplify our innate human abilities."

Jobs applied the bicycle analogy to the personal computer, calling it the "most remarkable tool" humans had created and "the equivalent of a bicycle for our minds." The computer, in his view, could push thought, creativity and productivity beyond natural limits.

Apple Turned That Belief Into Product Discipline

That philosophy shaped Apple's product culture. Jobs wanted devices to feel like extensions of the user, not machines that forced people to adapt. The Macintosh, iPod and iPhone carried that idea through tightly integrated hardware and software, while Apple's "digital hub" strategy positioned the Mac as the center of a growing personal technology ecosystem.

Ternus Inherits A Mature Product Culture

Apple is now a mature global company built for scale but the through line is still quality. Ternus has earlier cited Jobs' insistence that even the unseen back of a fence be painted properly, a reminder that Apple's tools are still judged by what users see, feel and never notice.

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