Tesla's Week Explained: Elon Musk's $158 Billion Payout, Semi Truck Hits Production And More

Over $500 Million From SpaceX, xAI
Tesla reportedly made over $573 million selling vehicles and battery technology to Musk’s other businesses, SpaceX and xAI, according to regulatory filings on Thursday. The company sold $430 million worth of energy storage systems, while $143 million was from vehicles sold to SpaceX.
Musk Reportedly Pockets $158 Billion In 2025
Tesla’s Semi Truck Production, Used Car Demand
Notably, a study by Iseecars.com shared that Tesla vehicles were among the quickest-selling vehicles on the used car market in the U.S., while also being among EVs that depreciated the least during the first quarter of 2026.
Tesla’s FSD Woes
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