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Indianapolis - February 28, 2025: Tesla EV electric vehicle Service Center. Tesla models include the Cybertruck, Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Model S.
May 3, 2026 12:02 PM 2 min read

Tesla's Week Explained: Elon Musk's $158 Billion Payout, Semi Truck Hits Production And More

Over $500 Million From SpaceX, xAI

Tesla reportedly made over $573 million selling vehicles and battery technology to Musk’s other businesses, SpaceX and xAI, according to regulatory filings on Thursday. The company sold $430 million worth of energy storage systems, while $143 million was from vehicles sold to SpaceX.

Musk Reportedly Pockets $158 Billion In 2025

Tesla’s Semi Truck Production, Used Car Demand

Notably, a study by Iseecars.com shared that Tesla vehicles were among the quickest-selling vehicles on the used car market in the U.S., while also being among EVs that depreciated the least during the first quarter of 2026.

Tesla’s FSD Woes

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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