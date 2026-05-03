Tesla's Week Explained: Elon Musk's $158 Billion Payout, Semi Truck Hits Production And More

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

From a semi-truck production ramp to concerns about the company’s valuation, as well as a $500 million windfall in the form of SpaceX and xAI, here’s a look at the major events in Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk received over $158 billion in 2025, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, citing regulatory filings filed by the automaker. Tesla also said that there may be "significant disconnect" between what the company reports as Musk’s annual compensation vs “the value actually realized," the automaker said in the filing.

The automaker also announced that the semi-truck began production at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada. The company will offer the Semi in two variants, a lower-priced standard range model for $260,000 and a long range model with a starting price of $290,000.

The Semi could help Tesla bounce back from its sales declines as the all-electric hauler is both cheaper than its diesel rivals and offers a range of 500 miles on a single charge, which is more than its counterparts. The Semi could also see application in Governor Gavin Newsom‘s (D-CA) clean energy efforts.

However, despite the positives and the Cybercab production ramp, questions remain over the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. GLJ Research founder Gordon Johnson questioned why Tesla’s valuation wasn’t evaporated considering Musk’s admission that the technology still needed improvements.