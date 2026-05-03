Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Cupertino, California, September 25, 2023: Apple Incorporation headquarters glass building concept. Apple Inc. Technology company symbol logo on front facade 3d illustration.
May 3, 2026 9:00 AM 2 min read

Weekend Round-Up: Apple's Record Quarter, Meta's Q1 Beat, Microsoft's AI Revenue Surge, Alphabet's Earnings Triumph And Spotify's Selloff

This week was a whirlwind of earnings reports and market movements. Tech giants like Apple Inc.Meta Platforms Inc.Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc. all reported impressive earnings, while Spotify Technology faced a sharp selloff. Here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.

Apple’s Stellar Quarter

Apple’s earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.01, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.94. The tech behemoth also reported revenue of $111.18 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $109.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue and EPS rose 17% and 22% year-over-year, respectively. CEO Tim Cook hailed the period as Apple’s “best March quarter ever,” citing double-digit growth across all geographic segments.

Read the full article here.

Meta Platforms Exceeds Q1 Expectations

Meta Platforms reported first-quarter revenue of $56.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of $55.45 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings of $7.31 per share also surpassed estimates of $6.78 per share. Despite a slight quarter-over-quarter decline in family daily active people due to internet disruptions in Iran and Russia, the metric was up 4% year-over-year in March.

Read the full article here.

Microsoft’s AI Revenue Soars

Microsoft announced third-quarter revenue of $82.9 billion, up 18% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate of $81.39 billion. A key highlight was the company’s AI revenue, which surged 123% YoY, hitting an annual run rate of $37 billion.

Read the full article here.

Alphabet’s Earnings Triumph

Alphabet reported quarterly earnings of $5.11 per share, significantly beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.62. The company’s quarterly revenue was $109.9 billion, surpassing the Street estimate of $106.93 billion and marking an increase from $90.23 billion in the same period last year.

Read the full article here.

Spotify’s Sharp Selloff

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved