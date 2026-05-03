Apple's Leadership Shift, Q2 Performance And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been an eventful week for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its leadership. Here’s a quick roundup of the major stories that unfolded over the week.

Buffett: Apple’s Leadership Shift Could Reshape Shareholder Returns Strategies

Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway had effectively invested around 10% of its resources in Apple. This investment, despite not being treated as a forever asset, remains the conglomerate’s largest holding.

He also highlighted Apple’s 50th anniversary, noting that the company still feels young. Buffett contrasted the public’s familiarity with Steve Jobs with the relative anonymity of Tim Cook when he took over as CEO after Jobs’ passing.

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Apple Delivers The Quarter Bulls Were Waiting For

Apple’s second-quarter performance has been a hot topic. The Cupertino-based company delivered the quarter that bulls had been waiting for, leading to a surge in its stock price. The company also offered a strong fiscal third-quarter revenue growth forecast, further boosting investor confidence.

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Apple Shrugs Off Component Costs To Post Record March Quarter: Analyst

Apple’s resilience in the face of rising component costs has been a key factor in its record-breaking March quarter. This, combined with growth in Greater China and emerging markets, has helped the company solidify its market share.

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Apple Is Changing The Rules Right Before Tim Cook Exits

Apple’s capital strategy is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation as Tim Cook prepares to step down. The company is quietly rewriting parts of its financial and strategic playbook, signaling a potential end to the era of aggressive cash returns and a move towards ‘net cash neutral.’

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Dan Ives Says Apple’s ‘Golden Era’ Is Near

Industry experts are optimistic about Apple’s future. Dan Ives predicts that Apple’s ‘Golden Era’ is near, while Gene Munster sees a 10% upside. Despite ongoing global memory chip shortages, Apple’s strong performance in Services, Mac and iPad segments has led to a revenue growth of about 17%.

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Photo Courtesy: Photo: hanohiki via Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.