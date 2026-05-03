Jensen Huang Rejects AI Job Doom, Says Extreme Forecasts 'Not Helpful'

In the same debate over whether AI will meaningfully displace workers, Kalshi traders are siding with him, pricing a 34% chance that U.S. unemployment tops 5% in 2026.

Responsible Framing

In remarks from the "Memos to the President" podcast, Huang said leaders in the industry should watch how they frame AI's stakes and stick to evidence. He aimed at executives, making sweeping claims about job destruction and broader societal collapse.

Those warnings have shown up in betting markets as a measurable question: Will unemployment jump sharply as AI spreads through offices? On Kalshi, the odds fall quickly beyond the 5% line, with contracts implying 15.7% for unemployment above 6%, 12.9% above 7%, and 6.2% above 8% in 2026.

Dario Amode's AI Warning

Huang's comments were aimed in part at Dario Amodei, the Anthropic CEO who has argued AI could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar roles and potentially drive unemployment far higher, according to the report.

Huang criticized CEO-to-CEO forecasting and said, "These kind of comments are not helpful," adding that executives can slip into "A god complex."

Huang argued that overheated rhetoric can discourage young people from pursuing fields the economy still needs.

Another market that reflects that skepticism is Polymarket, where traders have put the chance of U.S. unemployment exceeding 5% in 2026 at 47%. That level was described as down 12 percentage points from a peak near 80% in early April, with about $372,000 in volume.

Can AI Wipe Out Humanity?

Huang also rejected claims that AI poses a meaningful probability of wiping out humanity, and he singled out probabilistic talk as detached from reality. "Saying nonsensical things, which are not going to happen, that this is an existential threat to humanity, there’s a 20% chance that it's existential. That's ridiculous," Huang said.

That "20%" figure echoed a comment from Elon Musk on "The Joe Rogan" podcast in February, where Musk discussed a "20% chance of annihilation" from AI, as Business Insider noted. Huang did not name Musk in the podcast discussion described by the outlet.

Innovating And Solving Problems

Huang also cited a past wave of automation anxiety around radiology, arguing that the technology advanced but the specialists did not vanish. "The purpose of the job is not coding. The purpose of the job is to innovate, solve problems," he said.

Huang also said AI has created more than 500,000 jobs over the last two years and framed the technology as a key lever for U.S. reindustrialization.

Huang said he is positioning Nvidia around that view, including a plan that he described as $500 billion of U.S. supply chain consumption aimed at bringing more chip and computer production onshore.

He also pointed to potential spillover effects for suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) .

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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