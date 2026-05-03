AI Turns Engineers Into High-Output Powerhouses

In a post on X, Levie challenged the idea that AI will reduce demand for software engineers, outlining a scenario in which businesses historically constrained by cost and talent shortages now gain access to advanced AI tools.

"If you think AI replaces software engineers, here's a quick thought experiment," Levie wrote, describing how companies in industries like life sciences previously scaled back software ambitions due to limited engineering resources.

"Every new software project has a fixed cost of a certain-sized team," he said, noting that this forced organizations to prioritize only essential initiatives.

With AI tools now widely available, Levie said engineers across industries are using "the same AI models as the tech industry," effectively boosting productivity and narrowing the gap between tech companies and traditional sectors.

"Do you continue with your pared-down approach, or do you start to hire more engineers because each engineer is 2X or 5X more capable than before?" he wrote.

He added that most companies he speaks with are choosing expansion over contraction, hiring more talent to take advantage of increased output.

AI Leaders Say Technology Will Reshape Jobs

He said engineers would remain key in shaping AI into useful, trusted technology and that the industry would generate new jobs and industries despite disruption.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) reported widespread AI adoption in software development, with 95% of engineers using AI tools monthly.

The company said AI agents were now autonomously generating thousands of code changes weekly, marking a major shift in how engineering work is done.

Billionaire Mark Cuban compared AI's impact to the early PC era, warning of job cuts at large companies but stressing that workers who quickly adopt AI tools would stay competitive.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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