David Sacks Backs Elon Musk On AI Bias, Warns Systems Could 'Lie'

Former White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks said he agrees with Elon Musk that training artificial intelligence to push ideological biases is dangerous and could ultimately enable AI to deceive users about its own actions.

Sacks Draws The Line On AI Truthfulness

“If you teach the AI to lie… that’s very dangerous because then the AI can lie to us about what it’s doing,” Sacks said while speaking to Dasha Burns on a Politico podcast released Friday, referencing Musk’s warnings against embedding so-called “woke” values into AI models.

Sacks Warns of AI-Powered Surveillance State

Sacks identified government surveillance, rather than rogue superintelligence, as the most credible AI risk, citing Orwell's 1984 over Hollywood scenarios where a totalitarian government uses technology to monitor citizens, control information, suppress dissent and manufacture consent.

“The biggest danger is that the government will ultimately use AI to surveil us, control us, censor us,” he said, warning against a “marriage of government and corporate power around AI.”

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