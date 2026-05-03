Elon Musk's Robotaxi Plans Take Shape With Dallas, Houston Rollout, But Tesla Is Still Far Behind Waymo

Tesla Vs Waymo

In Austin, Tesla operates 20 unsupervised Robotaxis, while also operating three each in Houston and Dallas, data from the Robotaxi tracker said. The automaker also operates a supervised Robotaxi fleet in California, which comprises 107 vehicles. The Austin fleet also comprises several supervised Robotaxis.

Uber’s Approach To Robotaxis

Meanwhile, ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) reportedly committed over $10 billion to bolster its Robotaxi pursuits. The commitment illustrates a mix of acquiring equity stakes in Robotaxi operators, as well as expanding Uber’s own fleet size.

Uber also launched Europe’s first commercial Robotaxi service in the Croatian capital Zagreb in partnership with Verne, a Croatian robotaxi company owned by EV maker Rimac.

WeRide, Apollo Go Also Grow

The incident also invited regulatory scrutiny, with Chinese authorities reportedly slamming the brakes on Robotaxi licenses in the country following the incident, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week.

Ford’s Possible Robotaxi?

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