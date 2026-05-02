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Warren Buffett is a billionaire investor, philanthropist, CEO, and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. New York, US - 29 Apr 2025
May 2, 2026 2:01 PM 3 min read

Warren Buffett Once Explained Qualities He Saw In His Successor—Why Finding 'The Sound' Matters More Than Genius

Buffett Says Berkshire Future Depends On Culture, Not Celebrity

During Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in 2025, Buffett made clear that Abel's value lies not in flashy leadership traits but in his ability to preserve the company's unique culture of trust, disciplined capital allocation and long-term thinking.

Buffett described Berkshire as an extraordinary business ecosystem built over decades, one that cannot easily be replicated.

"You can't even dream all the dreams that you could have about a place like Berkshire," Buffett said, underscoring the rare foundation Abel will inherit.

Rather than portraying Abel as a larger-than-life figure, Buffett suggested his successor's strength comes from understanding Berkshire's principles and protecting what has already been built.

‘Find The Sound:’ Buffett Uses Glenn Miller Analogy

Buffett also used a personal lesson he often shared with his children: success comes from finding work that truly fits.

Referencing bandleader Glenn Miller, who struggled for years before transforming his career, Buffett said Miller only succeeded after he "found the sound."

Buffett applied that lesson to careers, leadership and life, advising people to seek work they genuinely love rather than chasing prestige or short-term financial rewards.

"Don't worry too much about starting salaries and be very careful who you work for," Buffett said. "You will take on the habits of the people around you."

Greg Abel's Leadership Will Be Defined By Patience, Discipline

Buffett stressed that Berkshire's future leader must avoid reckless financial behavior and focus on preserving the company's strength.

"The big thing you have to do is always be sure you can play the next day," Buffett said, reiterating his long-held philosophy of avoiding unnecessary risk.

Buffett's Berkshire Legacy Continues

Buffett stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31 after leading the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate for nearly 60 years, but he continues to play an active role as chairman.

During his leadership, Buffett transformed Berkshire from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the world's most powerful conglomerates.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett's net worth stands at approximately $142 billion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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