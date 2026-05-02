Filmmaker Pavel Talankin's Oscar Goes Missing After TSA Forces Check-In At JFK— Then Found In Germany

Pavel Talankin's Oscar briefly disappeared after TSA agents at New York's JFK Airport required the Russian filmmaker to check the prized statuette before his Lufthansa flight to Germany.

TSA Security Dispute Leads To Missing Oscar Scare

According to Talankin and his team, TSA officials argued the trophy could be used as a weapon and required it to be checked. The award was reportedly placed in a "flimsy box."

When Talankin arrived in Germany, the Oscar was gone.

Lufthansa Locates Award In Frankfurt

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKY) later confirmed to the publication that the missing Academy Award had been found in Frankfurt.

"The Oscar statue has now been located," the airline said, adding that it was working to return the trophy "as quickly as possible."

The airline also apologized and said an internal review is underway.

Lufthansa did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Filmmakers Criticize Handling Of Award

Talankin's co-director, David Borenstein, described the airport ordeal as a "big scene," while executive producer Robin Hessman questioned why the award was treated differently despite Talankin previously flying internationally with both his Oscar and BAFTA without issue.

Hessman argued the situation would not have happened to a more famous Hollywood star. "This wouldn’t have happened to Leonardo DiCaprio."

Symbolic Importance Beyond Hollywood

Talankin's documentary chronicles the rise of wartime propaganda in Russian schools after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Now living in exile for safety reasons, Talankin frequently travels with the Oscar for screenings and public appearances.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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