Elon Musk's $4.8 Million Security Tab Reveals Rising Risks For Billionaire CEOs

Rising Executive Security Costs Reflect Broader Threat Concerns

Security spending for Elon Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX and xAI, more than doubled through February, rising to $1.3 million from $500,000 during the same period a year earlier.

These figures do not represent the total cost of Musk’s security, as his other companies also contribute to managing the risks associated with his high profile.

Last year, responding to a post, Musk said on X that he "definitely need[s] to enhance security."

Musk Security Spend Still Trails Zuckerberg Costs

In April, Musk’s net worth crossed $300 billion, making him the richest person in the world, despite a $35 billion decline in his fortune due to a revised estimate of his SpaceX stake.

Musk is also currently involved in a legal dispute with Altman and OpenAI.

Trading Metrics

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, with a 52-week high of $498.83 and a 52-week low of $244.43.

TSLA has dropped 10.79% year to date.

Price Action: Tesla closed on Friday at $390.82, up 2.41%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.