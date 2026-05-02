On Friday, investor Kevin O'Leary warned that America's AI leadership and national security are at risk if Chinese researchers are allowed to help influence U.S. artificial intelligence policy.

Kevin O'Leary Warns China Is outpacing The US

The "Shark Tank" investor sharply criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt) AI safety forum, which includes Chinese researchers among its participants.

He argued that the U.S. should not give geopolitical rivals a role in shaping the future of one of the world's most critical technologies.

Speaking on Fox News, O'Leary said China is rapidly expanding its power generation and data center capabilities to strengthen both its economy and military.

"China is our adversary," O'Leary said. "They are building more power than we are and then using it to power data centers to advance both economic interests and of course, military as well."

"We can't let the Chinese beat us in AI," O'Leary added.

O'Leary attacks Bernie Sanders' International AI safety approach

O'Leary dismissed Sanders' push for international AI cooperation as dangerously misguided.

"Bernie, I get it. He's very, very good at sound bites, but he's way offside on this one," O'Leary said.

Sanders' AI Forum Faces Criticism Over China's Role

Sanders' Capitol Hill forum aimed to address existential AI risks through global dialogue, bringing together experts from the U.S., China and other nations.

Sanders has argued that "uncontrolled AI poses a severe danger to all of humanity."

But O'Leary and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have both argued that allowing China a voice in U.S. AI governance could undermine America's strategic advantage.

Previously, prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen also raised concerns about Sanders' forum.

The U.S. has generally taken a market-oriented approach to AI regulation aimed at protecting innovation, while China has relied on tighter government control to speed up its progress in AI and semiconductor development.

In 2025, both the U.S. and the U.K. declined to sign a global AI safety declaration at the AI Action Summit in Paris.

Meanwhile, nearly 60 countries — including China, India and Germany — supported the nonbinding agreement, which promoted artificial intelligence that is "safe, secure and trustworthy."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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