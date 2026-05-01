Palantir Rallies Before May 4 Earnings — What Analysts And Charts Signal

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares jumped 4.50% on Friday, supported by bullish analyst sentiment and improving risk appetite across large-cap technology stocks.

Earnings In Focus

Palantir is set to report results after the market close on Monday, May 4, with the Street expecting about $1.54 billion in quarterly revenue and limited room for a miss given its premium valuation.

Bullish Analyst Views

Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $200 price target.

Valuation And Growth Risks

RBC Capital Markets maintained a more cautious stance, setting a $90 price target, citing elevated valuations: the stock trades at roughly 50 times expected 2026 revenue and 35 times 2027 estimates.

Government And Competitive Pressures

RBC highlighted slowing government contract trends, with quarterly contract value falling to $43.9 million from $65.9 million and net new contract value remaining negative for a second straight quarter.

The firm also flagged increasing competition from Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, OpenAI and Anthropic as a potential headwind to commercial growth.

Palantir Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Palantir is trading in the mid-range of its 52-week range, $105.32 to $207.52, reflecting consolidation after a prior run.

The stock is 0.8% above its 20-day simple moving average, indicating short-term stabilization. It remains 8.7% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting the intermediate trend is still under pressure.

The moving average structure remains weak, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. A February death cross, in which the 50-day SMA falls below the 200-day SMA, signals an unrepaired longer-term trend.

The MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, indicating momentum still favors sellers. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 23.0%, showing the longer-term trend remains positive.

This comes despite a pullback from the November 2025 peak. With a March swing high and April swing low, traders are watching if the rebound can form a higher low.

Key Resistance : $162.00 — a level where rallies have recently run into supply.

: $162.00 — a level where rallies have recently run into supply. Key Support: $136.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on dips.

Palantir Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

The countdown is on: Palantir Technologies is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 27 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY)

: 27 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY)

: $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 220.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $196.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Oppenheimer : Initiated with Outperform (Target $200.00) (April 30)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $200.00) (April 30) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $210.00) (April 28)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $210.00) (April 28) DA Davidson: Neutral (Maintains Target to $180.00) (April 16)

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 4.39% at $145.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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