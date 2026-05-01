But the bigger shift, according to Ives, isn't just the drama—it's the direction.

The fight, he suggests, is turning “personal.” And that could slow everything down.

From Mission Dispute To Personal Battle

At the center of Musk's case are claims of breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment tied to OpenAI's transition to a for-profit structure.

Musk has argued his early contributions—time, capital, and resources—were used in ways he never approved, framing the shift as a betrayal of OpenAI's founding mission. He is seeking $134 billion in damages, along with sweeping changes, including removing leadership and reverting the company's structure.

OpenAI, for its part, has pushed back hard, calling the lawsuit a "harassment campaign" and arguing the dispute stems from Musk not getting “his way."

That back-and-forth is now defining the tone of the trial.

High Stakes, Longer Timeline

Ives believes that tone shift matters.

If the case continues to evolve into a more personal confrontation, it could take significantly longer to resolve—stretching what might have been a contained legal battle into a prolonged courtroom fight. The trial's liability phase is expected to run through mid-May, with a second phase on remedies potentially following soon after.

Even so, Ives' broader takeaway is measured. While the headlines suggest existential stakes, he expects the outcome to result in "scrapes and bruises" rather than any fundamental disruption to OpenAI or Altman's leadership.

Big Drama, Limited Fallout?

That leaves investors and observers with a paradox.

The rhetoric is escalating. The numbers—$134 billion in claimed damages—are eye-popping. And the personalities involved are among the most influential in AI.

But the likely impact, at least for now, may be far more contained.

Because while the Musk Vs. Altman fight is clearly getting more personal, it may not ultimately change who's in control of the AI race.

It might just take longer to find out.

Photo: Photo Agency/Shutterstock