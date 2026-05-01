The original vision behind OpenAI was clear: build artificial intelligence that benefits humanity. And according to AI researcher Ben Goertzel, that mission itself wasn't the issue.

"The mission was genuine," he said in an exclusive conversation with Benzinga over email. The challenge, he argues, was structural.

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Where The Model Struggled

OpenAI's early design combined a nonprofit mission with a structure that didn't fully enforce it.

That gap wasn't immediately visible. But as the organization scaled, Goertzel suggests the architecture "never gave the nonprofit arm any teeth" to consistently guide outcomes.

In that sense, the mission didn't disappear — it became harder to anchor.

When Capital Entered The Picture

As billions flowed in — including backing from Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) — the limits of that structure became more apparent.

At that point, the nonprofit framing began to look more like "a Post-it note stuck to a structure" that couldn't always enforce the original intent.

The issue, in Goertzel's view, isn't about intent. It's about design. "A sincerely held mission is not the same as an effective organizational architecture," he said.

Predictable Under Pressure

Importantly, Goertzel does not argue that this outcome was inevitable.

Different structural choices early on could have led to a different path. But given how OpenAI was built, maintaining its original "open" framework became increasingly difficult under commercial pressure.

"If a mission can be conveniently rewritten… under commercial pressure, then… it probably will be."

A Broader Lesson For AI

The takeaway extends beyond any single company.

As AI development becomes more capital-intensive, the tension between mission and monetization is likely to grow. And without strong structural safeguards, even clearly defined goals can evolve.

For Goertzel, the implication is straightforward: if the aim is to build AI "for humanity," that principle needs to be embedded at the architectural level — not just stated at the outset.

Because in the long run, structure — not intention — shapes outcomes.

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