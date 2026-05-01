Rivian's Quarter Signals A Shift

That still sits well below Tesla's roughly 1.8 million vehicle annual run-rate. But scale alone isn't the whole story anymore.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees the quarter as a step forward, pointing to execution gains, cost discipline, and a roadmap that is starting to take shape despite what he describes as a "murky EV backdrop."

Software, Not Just Steel

For years, Tesla's edge rested on more than just cars—it was the software layer, the autonomy ambition, the margin story.

That gap is narrowing.

The implication is subtle but important. Rivian isn't just building EVs. It's building a stack.

The $45K Pressure Point

Then there's pricing.

Rivian's R2 platform, expected to land at a $45,000 average selling price, targets the segment Tesla has long promised but hasn't fully delivered at scale. Ives points to the R2 ramp as central to Rivian's next phase of growth, with deliveries expected to accelerate into the back half of the year.

At the same time, Rivian is pushing cost efficiencies—expanding capacity to 300,000 units at its Georgia plant and trimming its bill of materials to improve margins.

That combination—lower cost, scalable production, and a new platform—lands directly in Tesla's future playbook.

From Lead To Competition

Ives maintains an Outperform rating on Rivian, but the bigger takeaway isn't about one quarter or one stock.

It's about positioning.

Tesla is still the scale leader. But the advantages that once defined it are now being replicated—piece by piece—by a new wave of competitors.

The EV race isn't about catching up anymore.

It's about closing in.

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