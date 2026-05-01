What Is Going On With AMD Stock On Friday?

• More about AMD stock moves today

The broader market remained constructive, with gains in the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and technology sector, indicating AMD stock’s performance reflects specific dynamics rather than a broader market-driven sell-off.

AI Demand Concerns Weigh On Sentiment

The stock’s volatility extends pressure seen earlier in the week after reports that OpenAI missed internal targets for revenue and user growth. That update renewed concerns about the pace of AI spending across the broader ecosystem. The pullback suggests investors are taking profits in a high-momentum name, even as long-term AI adoption trends remain intact.

Long-Term AI Outlook Remains Supportive

Despite near-term uncertainty, AMD highlighted stronger structural demand signals, citing an IDC white paper it sponsored. The report showed more than 80% of companies are actively planning, piloting, or deploying AI PCs, while 70% expect agentic AI systems to reshape workflows within two years.

Technical Analysis

AMD is still pinned near the top of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up even as sentiment cools. The stock is trading 25.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 54% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that indicates buyers still control both the short- and intermediate-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 79.26, which is overbought and often signals faster pullbacks when expectations wobble. RSI at 79.26 is the kind of “stretched” reading that can trigger quick profit-taking in response to small disappointments.

Key Resistance : $355 — Near the recent 52-week high area where rallies have been stalling.

: $355 — Near the recent 52-week high area where rallies have been stalling. Key Support: $270 — Prior dip-buying zone near the 20-day EMA area traders have been watching.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Advanced Micro Devices is set to report earnings on May 5 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.24 (Up from 96 cents year-over-year)

: $1.24 (Up from 96 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $9.88 billion (Up from $7.44 billion YoY)

: $9.88 billion (Up from $7.44 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 135.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $293.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Raises target to $375 on April 29)

: Positive (Raises target to $375 on April 29) Northland Capital Markets : Downgraded to Market Perform (Target $260 on April 27)

: Downgraded to Market Perform (Target $260 on April 27) DA Davidson: Upgraded to Buy (Raises target to $375 on April 24)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: After trading lower in premarket trading, Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 0.46% to $356.11 at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock