Delivery And Demand Trends

The company said customer engagement improved following the rollout of its Vision-Language-Action (VLA) 2.0 system in March, with test-drive satisfaction rising by the end of April.

The average time to make purchase decisions after test drives declined 44.7% month over month, underscoring intelligent driving as a key sales driver.

Product And Expansion

XPeng also expanded its product and manufacturing footprint during the month. On April 15, the company unveiled the GX, its first full-sized flagship SUV built on advanced cross-domain technologies.

Earlier, it rolled off the first locally produced P7+ at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria, marking its third model to be manufactured locally, after the G6 and G9.

Future Mobility Push

The company also plans to produce thousands of robotaxis over the next 18 months and expects its humanoid robot business to exceed its automotive segment over the next two decades.

XPEV Technical Outlook: Trend, RSI And Key Levels

XPeng is currently trading 12.69% below its 12-month high and within its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its low of 15.38 than its high of 28.23. The stock is trading 5.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.2% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 41.73, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, potentially leading to a lack of immediate directional pressure.

Key Resistance : $18.50 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward movements.

: $18.50 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward movements. Key Support: $16.00 — A critical level where buying interest has previously emerged.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $21.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Lowers Target to $16.00) (March 24)

: Underweight (Lowers Target to $16.00) (March 24) Macquarie : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $19.00) (March 23)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $19.00) (March 23) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $25.00) (Jan. 6)

XPEV ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weights

Significance: Because XPEV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

XPEV Stock Price Activity: XPeng shares were down 0.80% to $16.17 in the premarket session on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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