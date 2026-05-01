OpenAI's Greg Brockman Says AI Went From Writing 20% To 80% Of Code In A Single Month

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said AI coding tools leaped from writing 20% to 80% of developer code in a single month, marking a fundamental shift from productivity aid to primary software development driver.

“We went from these agentic coding tools writing 20% of your code to writing 80% of your code,” Brockman said at a Sequoia Capital event, describing the change seen within December alone.

“They go from being kind of a sideshow to being the main thing that you’re doing,” he told Sequoia partner Alfred Lin.

Big Tech Is Already Living This Reality

Last month, former OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy said he had not personally typed a line of code since December, delegating all programming tasks to AI agents.

Human Oversight Remains Non-Negotiable

Not everyone is bullish on speed alone. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya warned that faster AI coding means little without capturing the reasoning behind engineering decisions.

Brockman cautioned against blind adoption, stressing that at OpenAI, a human must still sign off on all AI-generated code before it is merged.

“We still want a human to be accountable for all code that gets merged,” Brockman said.

Brockman is currently carrying added responsibility at OpenAI, stepping in to oversee product after Chief of Applications Fidji Simo took medical leave.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.