Teslas Among Fastest-Selling Used Cars, Depreciate Less Than EV Rivals

Demand for newer EVs may be shrinking in the U.S. market, but Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles are among the quickest to sell on the used market.

Tesla Sells Quickly, Depreciates Less

According to a study released by Iseecars.com on Thursday that analyzed one to five-year-old vehicles on the used market, demand for Tesla vehicles, as well as hybrids, saw an uptick in the first quarter of 2026. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer shared that the “real benefactor of rising fuel costs” seems to be the hybrid vehicles.

The study also showcased that buyers were favoring hybrids over EVs as they shifted from pure gasoline vehicles in the used market. However, in the used EV space, non-Tesla EVs saw a 10.3% reduction in price at $28,649, compared to last year’s $31,928. Tesla EVs, on the other hand, remained almost flat at 0.1% reduction to $31,458 compared to first-quarter 2025’s $31,476. Meanwhile, gas car prices dropped 2.8%.

Tesla’s Model X also sold the fastest on the used market, sitting on the dealer lots for an average of 25.6 days, while the Cybertruck, the Model Y and the Model S were on the lots for an average of 33.3, 34.6 and 39.1 days, respectively. “Nearly half of the 20 fastest-selling models are either Teslas or hybrids,” Brauer said in the report.

Tesla Outsells Rivals

Notably, Tesla’s sales in California dropped 24.3%, despite the Model Y continuing to be the best-selling vehicle in the state during the first quarter of the year, as the broader market share of electric vehicles declined to 13.7% in California during the same period.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Value, but excellent Growth and Quality. It also fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 2.06% to $380.48 during pre-market trading on Friday.

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