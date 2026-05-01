Delivery Growth

Year-to-date deliveries rose 71.0% to 112,821 vehicles, reflecting sustained momentum in 2026, while cumulative deliveries reached 1,110,413 as of April 30, 2026.

April volumes were driven primarily by the NIO brand, which contributed 19,024 vehicles, alongside 5,352 units from the family-oriented ONVO line and 4,980 units from the FIREFLY small high-end segment, highlighting the company's expanding multi-brand portfolio.

Product Momentum

On the product side, the All-New ES8 surpassed 100,000 cumulative deliveries within 215 days, setting a record among premium passenger vehicles priced above 400,000 Chinese yuan in China.

The company also opened pre-sales for its ES9 flagship SUV and ONVO's L80 large five-seat SUV in April. These launches expand NIO's lineup across premium and family-oriented segments.

NIO Stock Technical Analysis: Trend, RSI And Key Levels

NIO is currently trading within its 52-week range, which spans $ 3.34 to $ 8.02. The stock is trading 0.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting a short-term bearish trend, while it is 10% above its 50-day SMA, indicating stronger intermediate momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 54.82, indicating neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning indicates potential movement in either direction, depending on upcoming market developments.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movement.

: $7.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward price movement. Key Support: $6.50 — A breach below this level could signal further declines.

NIO Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents)

: Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents) Revenue Estimate: $3.55 billion (Up from $1.66 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $7.50. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $6.80) (March 13) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (November 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (November 28, 2025) Freedom Capital Markets: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (November 28, 2025)

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 2.97% to $6.20 in the premarket session on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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