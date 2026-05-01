Apple Beats Q2 Estimates With Broad-Based Strength

Apple reported revenue growth of about 17% for the quarter, surpassing expectations, with solid performance in Services, Mac and iPad segments.

Gross margins also came in above estimates at 49.3%, signaling strong profitability despite rising component costs.

However, iPhone revenue slightly missed forecasts and Apple flagged ongoing global memory chip shortages as a key constraint on supply.

Strong Guidance Signals Continued Momentum

Looking ahead, Apple said it expects June-quarter revenue to rise between 14% and 17% year over year, describing the forecast as its "best view of constrained supply."

The company also noted that tariff assumptions and macroeconomic conditions remain unchanged in its outlook.

Analysts Say Market Is Missing The Bigger Picture

Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster argued the stock reaction was too muted given the strength of the guidance.

"$AAPL up 4% does not reflect how good the guide was," Munster said. "In a vacuum, I would have expected the stock to be up closer to 10%."

He added that while near-term growth may normalize, Apple is laying the foundation for its next major growth phase over the coming years.

Meanwhile, Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman praised the results and outlook, calling the guidance "as ripe as they come."

He also said concerns around memory-driven margin pressure appear to be less severe than feared and highlighted the company's overall strong execution.

Dan Ives Says Apple Is Working Toward A Golden Era

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives took to X and said Apple's strong June-quarter iPhone growth outlook, solid Services performance and emerging AI strategy are setting the stage for a potential "golden era."

He added that the leadership transition from Tim Cook to John Ternus is also coming into focus, while maintaining a $350 price target ahead of June's WWDC.

Price Action: Apple shares ended Thursday at $271.35, gaining 0.44%, before extending gains in pre-market trading on Friday to $279.80, up another 3.14%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show Apple in the 98th percentile for Quality, with the stock maintaining a positive price trend across short, medium and long-term performance metrics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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