Elon Musk's Space AI Vision Gets Boost As Sundar Pichai Backs Data Centers In Orbit

AI Compute Satellites

“When the CEO of Google starts agreeing with Elon, pay attention,” Diamandis said, adding that the era of space-based AI was “closer than you think.” Quoting Diamandis’ post, Musk shared his take on the matter, agreeing with the influencer’s assessment. “True,” he said.

Elon Musk’s Pay Package

The billionaire had earlier shared that a $10 trillion SpaceX package for taking humanity to a Kardashev II civilization sounded like a great deal, but reaffirmed that money would become obsolete once humans reach that level.

SpaceX’s IPO

Recent filings have also reportedly shown that, despite the ambitious goals of Mars colonies and orbital datacenters, SpaceX has cautioned investors that the goals rely on unproven technology and could potentially not be commercially viable.

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